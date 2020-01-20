Unity, acting in the present themes of state celebration of MLK Jr. Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The theme of “The Beloved Community: The Fierce Urgency of Now” took center stage during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission annual commemoration and celebration of the life of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

Hundreds gathered at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Charleston to kick festivities off where Jennifer Wells, the WV Healthy Kids and Families Coalition Executive Director as the keynote speaker.

Wells spoke to the ecumenical service about how the body must not wait for action but the time to act is now. She told the crowd that people of ill will, will often use time better and that cannot happen any longer.

Jill Upson, executive director of the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, the office that hosted the service, said time can often be the enemy. She preached the message of urgency on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Jill Upson

“A lot of times, especially when you’re dealing with policy changes, you’ll hear them say ‘Oh that will happen next legislative session or that’ll happen next year.’ As Dr. Martin Luther King said the time is always right to do something right,” she told MetroNews.

During the service, the Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission awarded several recipients for ‘Living the Dream’ around the state.

The Advocate of Peace Award presented to a person who has been an advocate of social change in a non-violent way went to Rev. Clifford Rawls, the Director of the Store House in Gilbert.

The Governor’s Living the Dream Award, which is given to a person who best exemplifies all of the characteristics of justice, scholarship, sharing of self, human and civil rights and advocacy of peace with a recognizable sense of civic awareness and public service, was awarded to Angela Gray of Martinsburg. Gray is the Nurse Director at the Berkeley-Morgan County Health Department.

Sho’Monique Hankins of Bluefield was awarded the Scholarship Award, which is given to a person who has made significant contributions in the area of education. Hankins is currently a nursing student at Bluefield State College.

Rev. Jeff Biddle Jr.

Rev. Jeff Biddle Jr. of Charleston, the pastor of New Hope Community Church was awarded the Human and Civil Rights Award. It’s given to a person who has been actively involved in the pursuit of equality for others and is an advocate for social change.

The Sharing of Self Award went to Teresa Brown of Charleston for her work at the Paul Laurence Dunbar Neighborhood Center on Second Avenue in Charleston. The award is presented to a person who has rendered to others in the public or private sector.

Upson said honoring these individuals is an important reminder to live through Dr. King’s words and actions.

“To continue that vision throughout the year of service to others, of inclusion, of diversity, and of love. Our keynote speaker talked about that, how love is an action,” Upson said.

“Events like this remind people to continue those thoughts throughout the year.”

Randall Reid-Smith

The Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus, the Capital High School VIP Choir and Curator Randall Reid-Smith serenaded the crowd with several uplifting songs that had many people in tears including Jacqueline A. Proctor, the Deputy Commissioner of the MLK Jr. Holiday Commission.

Following the service, attendees that included U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), several Kanawha County judges, leaders from the Islamic Association of West Virginia and Rabbi Victor Urecki of the Congregation B’nai Jacob in Charleston, all marched to the State Capitol Complex.

The Symbolic March led to the Capitol for a bell-ringing ceremony where Gov. Jim Justice spoke. A Unity Reception followed immediately at the West Virginia Culture Center.

“It is very emotional to see a church and events filled with all kinds of people from all different backgrounds, all different races and having them come together in unity as Dr. King had envisioned,” Upson said.