United Way receives $12,500 check from Charleston police alumni for Regal fire victims

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Victims of the Regal Apartments fire in Charleston are getting more financial help as they search for a new place to live.

The Charleston Police Department’s Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association (CPAAA) presented a $12,500 check to the United Way of Central West Virginia Thursday morning. The money was collected during a BBQ fundraiser last week.

“We had close to 1,300 barbecue sold, so basically that was right on task with what we were expecting,” CPD Deputy Chief John Garten told reporters.

United Way President Margaret O’Neal said about 20 residents have found new homes since the Jan. 25 fire destroyed their four-story apartment building. There were 32 units destroyed in the fire.

O’Neal said the $12,500 is part of a growing $72,000 raised so far through their general fund that was set up in the aftermath of the fire. The money is going toward new living room furniture, kitchen furniture and other home supplies.

“Everybody wanted them to have new bedding, the things that are just really personal items. Those things have been ordered new and will be shipped right to the new apartment, so there shouldn’t be any real lag time between when they have a bed or couch or television,” she said.

The fire resulted in the building being demolished. O’Neal said residents lost everything they owned.

“There was no picking through to find a picture, a comb or a Bible,” she said. “They immediately were housed in a hotel. Hotel living is great, but they’re ready to have a home.”

O’Neal said once everyone has a safe and permanent place to live, they will distribute the remaining funds to residents.

“For whatever money is left, we’ll divide that by the 32 units and present them with a card they could use for other necessaries we weren’t able to provide,” she said.

Garten said the community support has been incredible in the days and weeks after the fire.

“If you reach out, we will do something — anything and everything in our power — to help the situation as best we can. We all care about each other and that’s the goal, to help someone in need,” he said.

The cause of the fire was undermined.