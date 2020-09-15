United Way of Central WV moving forward with Day of Caring event

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The United Way of Central West Virginia’s annual Day of Caring remains on and is set for Wednesday.

The 15th annual event will have both in-person projects and virtual drives, as dozens of other similar events with United Way locations across the country had to be canceled due to COVID-19.

Margaret O’Neal, President and CPO of the United Way of Central West Virginia said as a guest on 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS that there will be around 40 projects and 300 live volunteers in its district that includes Charleston.

“It’ll be all safe with masks on and socially distance projects. Virtual stuff will be all over the place, sock drives, food drives, senior supply drives,” O’Neal said.

The day will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m and include events at other non-profits. City of Charleston leaders such as Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Charleston Police Department officers will be participating.

O’Neal said the majority of volunteers wanted the event to go on and the United Way of Central West Virginia agreed.

“COVID situation was ‘do you do it or do you not do it.’ We saw people canceling Day of Caring across the county out of real concern. We decided to wait until the very last minute and then did a survey.”