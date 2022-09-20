United Way Day of Caring set for Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The largest one-day volunteer event in central West Virginia is set for Wednesday.

The 17th annual United Way Day of Caring in central West Virginia will bring together nearly 1,000 volunteers to work on dozens of projects across five counties.

Margaret O’Neal, the President and CPO of United Way of Central West Virginia discussed the event during a recent appearance on 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS.

“This is the 17th year. So talk about events lasting. You don’t always see that, where communities embrace something and come to it every year,” she said.

Volunteers will work with non-profit organizations and human service providers across Kanawha, Putnam, Boone, Clay and Logan counties. Both on-site and virtual volunteer opportunities are available.

Projects include Carpentry/Restoration/Maintenance; Cleaning and Organizing; Lawn update; weeding, mulching, branch collection; Painting; Sorting clothing and donations; Trail building and maintenance; Vehicle wash and cleaning (agency); Indoor activities; Outdoor activities.

Volunteers workers from the City of Charleston and other community partners.

“It really is one of those days that brings everyone together. it’s one day but it creates a lot of good in our community in the future and every day. That’s why it has lasted for 17 years,” Matt Sutton, chief of staff for Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said on 580-LIVE.

Volunteers will work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and all participants are invited to the Day of Caring after party at the United Way from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“If you miss Day of Caring, never fear. We are always looking for volunteers. Our non-profit partners are always looking for volunteers. Reach out to us and say ‘we’d like to do something,'” O’Neal said.