United resuming Chicago flights in July

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — United Airlines will resume non-stop flights from Yeager Airport to Chicago O’Hare International Airport starting July 6.

The flights have been limited because of the coronavirus pandemic. United had operated the route three days a week.

“We are very excited to see this flight return to daily service,” airport director Nick Keller said. “We know how important this particular route is to our passengers as ORD is one of the most connected airports in the nation — from there, you can truly go anywhere.”