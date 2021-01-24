Union leader proposing changing weekly schedule

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As Kanawha County Schools continues with its blended course schedule, a local education union is proposing changes its members believe would improve the classroom experience.

The school system has implemented a hybrid schedule of in-person and virtual courses, in which students with last names beginning with letters from “A” to “L” have face-to-face instruction on Monday and Tuesdays, and the remaining students are in the classroom on Thursday and Fridays. Students are not in the classroom on Wednesday.

Jerry Throckmorton, the president of the Kanawha County branch of AFT-West Virginia, proposed having the first group of students in the classroom on Mondays and Thursdays and the second group on Tuesdays and Fridays. Wednesdays would remain the same.

Throckmorton said during last week’s Kanawha County Board of Education meeting the current schedule makes it difficult for teachers to balance lesson plans, and most union members support altering the schedule.

“You don’t have a huge gap when you have to track them down and reign them in and get them involved,” he said.

Throckmorton’s statement came during a public comment period. The board did not act on Throckmorton’s request.