Unemployed West Virginians eager to get back to work at Charleston job fair

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –– While the COVID-19 pandemic has posed some challenges for West Virginians who have been laid off work, many say they’re ready to seek new opportunities now that businesses are reopening.

Tyzale Briggs, 18, of South Charleston has always worked minimum wage jobs in the fast food industry and said he’s ready to take his work experience to the next level.

“It’s too much of a hassle for something that isn’t even a career,” he said during a job fair Friday at the Embassy Suites in downtown Charleston. “I have a job that pays $8.75 an hour.”

About 40 employers were on hand to fill job positions amid an ongoing worker shortage. In Kanawha County, 4,500 people remain unemployed.

Some of the participating employers included TicketMaster, Buzz Food Service, Thomas Health, Cabella’s and Goodwill Industries.

Mindy Adkins with BridgeValley Community and Technical College said they were at the job fair to recruit students and hire a numbers of workers.

“We have a custodian position, a recovery coach position and many teacher adjuncts,” she said.

The state Division of Highways also is looking to hire a vast majority of different career paths. No background in transportation is required for certain positions.

“People are always retiring, moving in and out of state, quitting for whatever reason, so there’s vacancies all the time,” said state DOH job recruiter Leslie Adkins.

Friday’s Career Expo and Hiring Event was free and open to the public. Live and virtual interviews were conducted on site.