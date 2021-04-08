UK coronavirus variant identified in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Wednesday the United Kingdom variant of the coronavirus has been detected in Kanawha County.

More than 140 cases of the United Kingdom variant have been confirmed across West Virginia. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday the United Kingdom variant is the most dominant strain in the United States.

“Viruses naturally mutate over time, so it’s not surprising to find this variant in Kanawha County,” said Dr. Sherri Young, the health department’s health officer and executive director. “However, this stresses the importance of maintaining our aggressive stance on vaccinating every person eligible to receive the vaccine.”

According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources, nearly 360,000 West Virginians are fully vaccinated.