UC, WVSU to hold fall commencement ceremonies Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Both the University of Charleston and West Virginia State University will conduct fall commencement ceremonies Saturday morning.

Both ceremonies start at 10 a.m.

WVSU President Ericke Cage said conferring degrees to those who have worked hard never grows old.

“We’ll have 180 students walking across the stage to begin the next chapter of their life. Commencement is not the end it’s only the beginning,” Cage said.

The University of Charleston will have 150 students participation. UC will also have a special ceremony beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday for its EMS Certification program. Both ceremonies will be held in the Wehrle Athletic Arena.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Good will be the commencement speaker at UC and receive an honorary degree.

The commencement speaker at WVSU will be Board of Governors member, State alumna Tracy McKibben.

“I look forward to standing on the stage and shaking their hands as they begin the next journey,” Cage said.

The WVSU ceremony will take place in the Walker Convocation Center.