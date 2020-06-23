UC unveils fall semester plans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The fall semester at the University of Charleston will begin Aug. 24 with changes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Courses will take place through Nov. 21, and students will have the week of Thanksgiving off. Courses at the Charleston campus will continue online through Dec. 4, while Beckley campus students will participate in online instruction as needed. Winter break will begin Dec. 12 with the spring semester slated to start Jan. 11.

Staff will return to campus in early August while students’ arrival will be staggard. Employees, faculty and students will have to complete healthy and safety practice training before arriving on campus. International students may be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

People will be required to wear face masks in classrooms and public spaces. Visitation will not be allowed with prior approval. Employees and students will have to participate in a daily health assessment.