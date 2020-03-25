UC replacing traditional commencement ceremony with virtual address

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The University of Charleston will not hold an in-person graduation ceremony this May, instead opting for an online event.

The university said Wednesday the virtual commencement ceremony, which will take place on May 2, replaces the traditional ceremony due to the coronavirus.

Seven hundred students, including 361 undergraduates, are eligible to graduate this spring.

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., as well as outstanding students will offer virtual addresses. The university asked students taking part in the virtual commencement ceremony to send a photo that will be featured during the event.

Students graduating in May also have the option to take part in the December commencement ceremony. Details about the December commencement events will be released at a later date.