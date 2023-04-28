UC, Marshall hold commencement ceremonies Saturday

The time has come for nearby universities to have more of their students become alumni

The University of Charleston and Marshall University both holding commencement ceremonies Saturday.

Charleston will have just over 300 students graduate in two separate ceremonies. Undergraduates will go through commencement at 10:00 a.m., followed by graduate students at 1:00 pm. Both ceremonies will be held in the Wehrle Arena in UC Innovation Center.

Pat Graney will address the undergraduate students and Dr. Tom Takubo will speak at the graduate ceremony.

Charleston graduates will represent the University’s Charleston, Beckley, and online programs, as well as its four distinct schools: School of Arts & Sciences, School of Health Sciences, School of Pharmacy, and School of Business & Leadership.

Ceremonies at Marshall begin at 9 a.m. and include undergraduates and graduate students in the College of Business, Education and Professional Development, Doctor of Education, College of Science, College of Engineering and Computer Sciences, Doctor of Nursing Anesthesia Practice and Management, Biomedical Research and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

A second ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. for undergrads and graduates in the College of Health Professions, College of Arts and Media, College of Liberal Arts, Regents Bachelor of Arts, and Doctor of Physical Therapy.

Both ceremonies will take place in Mountain Health Arena.

President and CEO of Nike John Donahoe will address the graduates as this years keynote speaker for both spring commencement ceremonies.