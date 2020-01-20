UC marks MLK Day with social learning activities

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The University of Charleston marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a focus on advancing students’ learning to real-life situations.

Enlightened Living Day on Monday was the second activity day to be held this year; the university held Labor of Love on Labor Day, encouraging students and faculty to take part in community service projects.

Hallie Chillag, an assistant professor of social sciences, said “enlightened living” is part of the university’s mission.

“We wanted to focus on issues of diversity, inclusion and social justice,” she said.

Activities began Monday morning and concluded with a keynote address that evening by author Esmeralda Santiago, who has written multiple books and co-edited two anthologies on Latino literature. Santiago spoke to a small crowd at the university’s Geary Auditorium.

Chillag said Santiago’s experience with her Puerto Rican heritage is similar to her students’ roots in West Virginia.

“She understands places that have been stereotyped,” she said.

Chillag added she hopes Monday’s events make students uncomfortable but also willing to investigate their surroundings.

“I hope it helps to crack them open to learning about experiences that they haven’t lived,” she said. “When a student has a day like this or attends a lecture like this if they take one thing away that maybe challenges the way they think or helps them think differently, that’s really a wonderful day for an educator.”