UC holding summer orientation sessions online

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The University of Charleston will hold summer orientation sessions online as a precaution because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Summer Orientation, Advising and Registration events will allow students to schedule classes, meet with their advisor, meet fellow students, and learn about housing and meal plans. The event will last between 60 minutes and 90 minutes. Selected video sessions will take at least five minutes.

The program is free for admitted first-year and transfer students.

The orientation sessions will take place May 23, June 24 and July 18.