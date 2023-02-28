U.S. Senators stepping in to help flooding issues of Milton

MILTON, W.Va. — More help is on the way for the town of Milton to address their issues of flooding.

Milton will receive $190.7 million in federal funding for the Lower Mud River Flood Risk Management Project, all coming from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Both U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin made the announcement of the additional funding for the flood reduction project Monday.

“With recent flooding in the area, we were reminded of why the Lower Mud River flood control project is needed, and it’s exactly why I’ve prioritized funding for it for the past several years,” said Capito, a Ranking Member on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.

The nearly $200 million will go towards constructing a new levee, river channel, and a 33-foot-wide gate closure that can be used during high flood level events. According to the U.S. Army Corps, the earthen levee is 8,300 feet in length and will run along the Mud River, hoping to significantly reduce flood risk.

Senator Manchin, Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee said these measures need to be put in place to ensure communities like this in West Virginia can prosper.

“I fought to secure this funding and I will continue to ensure our communities have the resources they need to thrive,” Manchin said.

Milton has a long history of flooding, dating back over 100 years ago. Several record floods have caused public safety issues and economic damage over the years.