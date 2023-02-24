U.S. men’s volleyball setting up tournament play for Charleston later this year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The U.S. Men’s National Volleyball team is set to host the 2023 NORCECA Men’s Continental Championship at the Charleston Coliseum this September.

Tim Brady, President and CEO of the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau, made the announcement Thursday. Brady said it’s a huge honor for the city of Charleston to host this type of event.

“It speaks volumes to what a welcoming city we are, and what a beautiful facility we have,” said Brady.

Brady added this is a good step in building up exposure for the sport in the state and have Charleston be looked at in the future for more events just like this one.

“Our goal is to make this city the capital of competitive volleyball in West Virginia and this part of the country,” Brady said.

USA Volleyball President and CEO Jamie Davis expects great turnouts from fans in the city as well.

“We know that fans will have an amazing time watching the U.S. Men’s National Team go head-to-head against some of the world’s best countries to vie for the 2023 Continental Championship,” Davis said.

To the President of USA Volleyball it was a no brainer to come to Charleston to host and compete for the Continental Championship.

“When we were looking at all options and then we did a site visit here, we knew this was the place we had to come to,” said Davis. “We were welcomed with open arms.”

Eight other countries will have teams competing with the U.S. in the tournament. The list of teams include Canada, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Trinidad & Tobago.

Teams competing in the Continental Championship will receive points toward their world rankings. The point system will determine who qualifies for the 2024 summer Olympics. The tournament will be the final event that the U.S. takes part in before heading to Paris and qualifying for the Olympic games.

The U.S. Men are currently ranked No. 1 in their region and No. 6 in the world.

The event will take place September 5th through the 10th. The tournament will include four matches a day for five out of the six days.

Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday, February 24th. They can be purchased on Ticketmaster or at the Charleston Coliseum Box Office.