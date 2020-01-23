U.S. Marshals take Charleston murder suspect into custody in Virginia

HAMPTON, Va. — A Charleston man wanted in connection with an April 2019 West Side shooting death has been taken into custody in Virginia, according to U.S. marshals.

Gerard Spencer

Gerard Rodo Spencer, 35, was arrested recently in Hampton, Virginia by U.S. marshals and local enforcement.

He had been wanted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Ronald Seawright Jr. on Maryland Avenue April 6.

On May 21, the U.S. Marshals Service announced they were joining local law enforcement in the search for Spencer.

During that time, officials said he may have fled the state and had ties to the Hampton and Newport News area in Virginia.