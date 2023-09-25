Man faces misdemeanor charges after traffic stop that involved U.S. Marshal Service

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Marshal Service said a man was arrested in misdemeanor charges Monday morning after a traffic stop in downtown Charleston.

A statement said the U.S. Marshal CUFFED Task Force personnel observed the man acting suspicious near the Byrd Federal Courthouse at around 9:15 a.m. When he was approached by the Marshal Service he got into a van and left the area.

“CUFFED Task Force Personnel observed the vehicle traveling on Virginia Street in Charleston, WV. The vehicle came to sudden stop in the roadway in the 1100 block of Virginia Street E. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle,” the statement said.

Charleston PD and US Marshal Service have Virginia Street in Charleston blocked this hour at Leon Sullivan Way. pic.twitter.com/Nu3y6VEqGS — Chris Lawrence (@WVOutdoors) September 25, 2023

The man was charged by sheriff’s deputies. Neither the specific charges nor the man’s name were immediately released.

The van was towed from the scene.