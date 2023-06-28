U.S Marshals continue search of wanted Charleston man

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force is still on the lookout for a Charleston man wanted for first-degree murder.

Matthew Jaquez Daughtry a.k.a Doobie, 24, has been wanted by the U.S Marshals and the Huntington Police Department for conspiring a murder of a Huntington man in November 2022.

Three other men involved in the murder conspiracy have already been taken into custody in January, Malik Hawk, Lawrence Foye, and Domarquis Patterson. Police believe Daughtry has been evading apprehension ever since their arrests.

A combined reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Daughtry’s whereabouts are being offered by the U.S Marshals and Crime Stoppers.

The Huntington Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington on November 30, 2022.

Police found Christopher Johnson, 40, of Huntington with gunshot wounds at the scene. Johnson was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center where he died from his wounds.

Daughtry is a 5’5 black male weighing 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police are considering him armed and dangerous.

Investigators have learned of more details about Daughtry that might help lead to his location:

–Daughtery has multiple tattoos on his neck, chest, and arms, to include a distinct “M” tattoo on his right arm and a “D” on his left arm, as well as a “WV.” On his neck Daughtery has tattoos of a marijuana leaf, lips and smoke.

–Daughtery remains involved in criminal activity while on the run. Investigators believe Daughtery may continue to commit crimes in order to aid his evasion from law enforcement by continuing to sell dangerous drugs.

–Investigators believe Daughtery remains in close contact with his family and other criminal associates while on the run.

–Prior to the murder, Daughtery was attempting to obtain his Commercial Driving License. It is possible he may be trying to use those connections to hide.

–Daughtery is a habitual marijuana user and frequently visited “smoke shops” in West Virginia. It is unlikely he has stopped his marijuana use and may continue to frequent those establishments.

–Investigators have learned that Daughtery has a pet French Bull Dog named “Chapo” or “Chapos” that is dark in color.

–Daughtery has strong connections to the Charleston and Beckley areas, as well as ties in Ohio, Virginia and North Carolina.

Anyone with information about Daughtery’s location is urged to call the USMS Tip Hotline at 1-877-926-8332 or the USMS Southern District of West Virginia at 304-347-5136. Tips can also be submitted online via the USMS Tips App. All tips are kept confidential.