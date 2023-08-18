Tyke Hunt resigns as Charleston police chief

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Tyke Hunt has resigned as police chief of the City of Charleston effective immediately.

Hunt said in his resignation letter to Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin his decision was based on both health and personal reasons.

“I feel this is what is best for my family and I and for the Charleston Police Department given the amount of me needed to recover from the surgery required to correct the issues found by a MRI this past April,” Hunt wrote. “I believe we have accomplished a lot working together and our community is a better place for it. Our police department is better for it and this shows in the community relationships built.”

Goodwin said she received the letter Thursday night.

Goodwin has asked Deputy Chief Scott Dempsey to serve as interim chief while “I take the time necessary to do my due diligence before naming a permanent Chief of Police,” Goodwin said Friday.

Goodwin said Hunt has help make happen many accomplishments during his time as chief, “including unprecedented levels of community support and record low crime rates. We wish him well, and we hope for a speedy recovery during his time on medical leave.”

Reports indicate when Hunt does return to the department he’ll take on the rank of lieutenant.

The resignation comes after what’s been a tumultuous summer for Hunt after a podcast revealed he had been disciplined by Goodwin last year after he invited a woman to his city office after hours.

“I am truly sorry for the hurt that my actions have caused my family, my colleagues and the citizens of Charleston,” Hunt said in an apology issued in July. “I made a mistake and own my actions.”

Hunt called his decision “a lapse in personal judgement.”

He said at the time he knew he must work harder than ever to rebuild trust.

“I appreciate the faith Mayor Goodwin has in me to continue to lead the Charleston Police Department. I have spent my entire career serving the citizens of Charleston and it is an honor to serve as Chief,” Hunt said. “My dedication and commitment to our City has not waned for one second over the last year and I will continue working hard to repair personal and professional relationships.”

Some members of city council unsuccessfully attended at council’s Aug. 7 meeting to pass a resolution to have an outside police agencies to investigate the 2022 incident.

City council member Shannon Snodgrass said not enough was done in the city’s personnel investigation.

“I hope somebody with another agency will step in and take control of this situation,” Snodgrass said to other council members “This is ridiculous and not right to have separate standards.”

Goodwin named Hunt as her police chief in February 2020 after Chief Opie Smith retired.

She said at the time that only one name kept coming up when she was in the selection process.

“You saw here today a new chief sworn in and it wasn’t just Charleston Police, it was members of our fire department, it was members of our police department, there were chiefs of police from all around the region,” Goodwin said at the time.

Interim Chief Dempsey released a statement Friday afternoon:

I have served on the Charleston Police Department for 23 years and am honored to serve as the Interim Chief of Police.

The men and women of our police department work hard every day in our communities. We will be there to support our officers during this transition.

Our top priority will continue to be public safety. As we move forward, we remain committed to serving the people of our Capital City.