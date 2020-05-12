Two zoning changes in Putnam County voted down; one passes

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — Two proposed zoning changes in Putnam County were voted down while one passed through the Putnam County Commission on Tuesday.

Failing two votes to one was rezoning properties along Mount Vernon Road from residential to commercial and amending the zoning ordinance to make it easier without public input to approve more commercial operations in unincorporated areas. Rezoning some properties along Teays Valley Road near the Halfway Market from residential to commercial passed.

Teays Valley resident Linda Tennant has been a voice against the zoning changes and attended the meeting, which lasted several hours on Tuesday. She told 580-WCHS she is relatively happy with the commission’s decisions, especially with not amending the text zoning ordinance.

The ordinance requires a special permit business to be approved by the zoning board of appeals. Citizens in the area give their opinions to that board. An amendment would not have required that input with special permit businesses.

“Once you don’t allow our input and don’t allow some of our considerations, we just lost all of our voice,” she said.

Tennant led a group of nearly a dozen people inside the Putnam County Courthouse to voice concerns with the rezoning on Mount Vernon Road. She said it was the third time that property owner Timothy Spaulding was attempted to pass it.

“I’m going to be prepared for a fourth attempt, a fifth attempt and a sixth attempt. As I told one of my friends, I’m not going to be putting my files away because I have a feeling in the next year or two we are going to be revisiting this,” Tennant said.

She told 580-WCHS on Monday, “When you start moving those types of businesses on Teays Valley Road and Mount Vernon Road, it increases traffic, increases bottleneck and noise.”

Ultimately, she believes the right decisions were made.

“They asked questions, they looked at both sides of the issues and the decision they made really benefits the county residents but also the businesses too,” Tennant said.