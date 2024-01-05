Two WVSU students chosen for prestigious Judith A. Herndon Fellowship

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two West Virginia State University students are among the ten higher-education students in the state selected to assist a legislator in the upcoming 60-day session as part of a highly-esteemed internship.

Senior social work majors from WVSU Jessica Lacy and Sierra Williams are among those chosen for the prestigious Judith A. Herndon Fellowship for the 2024 legislative session which gets underway Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Lacy said the Herndon Fellowship is an amazing opportunity for her.

“When I made the decision to choose social work for my undergraduate major, I did so because I wanted to help the people in my community,” said Lacy. “I decided to pursue law after my undergraduate degree for the same reason. Ultimately, the laws that are written affect every facet of life for the people in our state, and the Judith Herndon Fellowship will allow me to learn how those laws are written and applied.”

The Herndon Fellowship is a competitive process that gives students with an outstanding academic record a chance to work with a sole legislature from either the Senate or the House of Delegates during the session.

Williams had this to say following the news she was chosen for the opportunity.

“It was a huge honor to have the opportunity to spend my last semester working with our state’s legislature,” Williams said. “This experience will aid in my future career goals of working with the wonderful residents of West Virginia.”

Full-time undergraduate students from higher learning institutions across the state are instructed in the theory and operation of legislators and legislative bodies through the Herndon Fellows Program.

Students must have completed at least 60 undergrad semester hours and be in good academic standing to be eligible.