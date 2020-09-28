Two workers at city hall test positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Guard will be at Charleston City Hall this week sanitizing an office where two workers have come down with COVID-19.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said both workers are a-symptomatic and are recovering at home. She said contact tracing is underway.

The employees had minimal contact with other workers and city hall and no contact with the general public, Goodwin said.

“It’s just this constant reminder that this is a deadly disease and we need to keep our eye on the ball and continue to do what we need to do,” Goodwin said during an appearance Monday on 580-Live on 580 WCHS.

There are a number of city workers who are able to work from home but most can’t because of essential services, Goodwin said.

“Police, fire, refuse, most of us have to be out. You depend upon us,” Goodwin said.