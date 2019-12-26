Two statehouse veterans to be remembered in funeral services

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Flags will fly at half-staff at the state capitol complex Friday and Saturday in memory of two former state lawmakers who recently died.

Ken Legg

Gov. Jim Justice issued proclamations Thursday following the deaths this week of former delegates Sally Susman, D-Raleigh, and Ken Legg, D-Fayette.

Legg, 96, died Monday. He served one term in the House in 1959-1960 but made his impact at the statehouse in his lobbying efforts, first for the West Virginia Education Association from 1960-1972 and then as the executive director of the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association from 1973 until his retirement in 2004.

Legg, a veteran of WWII, also was the head basketball coach at Pax High School in Fayette County in 1954 and led his team to a Class B state title.

Legg, who made his residence in Kanawha County, will be remembered in funeral services in Dunbar Saturday.

Justice has ordered flags fly at half-staff at the capitol complex and state-owned buildings in Fayette County on Saturday.

Sally Susman

Former Delegate Susman also died Monday. She was 89.

Susman grew up in Beckley. Her career included time as a newspaper publisher, twice-elected member of the Raleigh County Board of Education and five two-year terms in the House of Delegates.

Susman’s obituary said that as a public servant and publisher she “was committed to improving education, health care and making sure all were treated fairly. She was never afraid to speak her mind and to fight for what she believed in.”

She’ll be remembered in funeral services Friday in Beckley. Flags will flay at half-staff Friday in Raleigh County and at the state capitol complex.