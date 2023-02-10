Two sports facilities in the county moving along with updates, plans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Commissioners of Kanawha County discussed plans for two separate projects Thursday afternoon centered around local and youth sports.

The Commission approved the use of $3 million for the Shawnee Sports Complex to build a new welcome center. The funding stems directly from congressionally spending. The county still has to come up with $1.2 million for the project which they said they believe they can easily get.

Commissioner Ben Salango says the Shawnee Sports Complex has been a huge success to the area, driving the economy upward.

“If you calculate the tournaments that we’ve hosted, it’s been well in excess of $100 million, which includes the COVID years,” Salango said.

People from outside the community and the state have been to the complex for many reasons and for many years.

Normally, people don’t like traffic. Commissioner Lance Wheeler says traffic for this area is a good thing.

“I don’t see traffic, I see individuals coming into our state and county and their spending their money at our hotels and our small businesses,” said Wheeler.

The multi-million dollar project will add 6,000 square feet to the complex and more restroom accommodations.

On Thursday the commission also talked through plans for the architecture of the Capitol Sports Center in Charleston. The future 254,000 square foot indoor sports complex will feature an Olympic-sized aquatic center, fitness center, indoor turf field, and courts set up for basketball, volleyball and pickleball.

Commissioner Salango said there’s still a lot to figure out with the center, mainly structurally and organizationally.