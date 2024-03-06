Two roommates and a mother are sentenced for stealing money over two years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three Kanawha County woman received their sentences this week for their roles in a two-year-long scheme of stealing money.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Tabatha Deavers, 30, of Charleston, and Brittany King, 35, of East Bank, obtained information on people through a office cleaning service business. The two were roommates and King was a worker at the cleaning service businesses.

As a part of their fraudulent scheme, Deavers and King would reroute mail and open new lines of credit and bank accounts in the victims’ names. The two would also obtain loans. This occurred from approximately December of 2020 through at least December 1, 2022.

One victim had their mail sent to the roommates’ apartment on Bridge Road. Deavers also attempted to buy a vehicle from a dealership in Charleston using another person’s ID information.

The DOJ said about $260,000 had been stolen over two years from approximately 10 victims.

Tabatha’s mother, Amy Deavers, 51, was also arrested after King and Tabatha Deavers tried transferring $1,000 from one of the fraudulent bank accounts to Amy Deavers on Dec. 30, 2022.

King and Tabatha Deavers were sentenced to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Amy Deavers has already served six months of the sentence she was handed. She must also serve three months of supervised release for conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The DOJ said Amy and Tabatha Deavers have been ordered to pay $4,256.06 in restitution. A separate amount for Tabatha and King has not yet been determined.