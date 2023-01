CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two people suffered smoke inhalation after an apartment building fire Tuesday morning in Charleston.

The blaze was reported in the second floor of the block building at 217 Britton Street at around 9:30 a.m.

Charleston firefighters reported heavy smoke when they arrived on the scene.

Authorities said 12 people lived in the building. The two who were treated for smoke inhalation refused to be taken to the hospital.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.