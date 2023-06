CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man and a woman were shot after a fight broke out in Charleston’s west side Thursday evening.

Dispatchers reported the shooting in the 2600 block of Seventh Avenue around 6:15 p.m.

Charleston Police Department Lt. Tony Hazelett said both victims are in critical but stable condition. A suspect has also been detained.

Hazelett said a fight broke out between the suspect and the male victim.

The names of the victims are unknown at this time.