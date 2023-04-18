Two people plead not guilty in separate stabbing cases, scheduled for same trial date

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two people, each involved in stabbing incidents, both entered not guilty pleas in a Kanawha County Circuit Court.

Amber Wymer, 41, of Charleston, plead not guilty to a first-degree murder charge Monday before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard.

She was arrested by Charleston Police on January 5, 2023 for stabbing and killing Abigail Marcinkowsky, 20, on Charleston’s Bauer Avenue.

The incident started as a domestic dispute, according to police, who found Marcinkowsky with multiple stab wounds to her neck. She died at the scene. Paramedics from the Charleston Fire Department performed measures to try and save Marcinkowsky.

Wymer is being held at the South Central Regional Jail. Her trial is set for August 21.

31-year-old Richard Thornton will also have his trial on August 21.

He plead not guilty Monday in a Kanawha County Circuit Court to one felony count of 1st degree robbery with a deadly weapon.

On February 28, Thornton had followed an employee, a 56-year-old man, of the McDonald’s in Elkview into the restroom. He stabbed the man in the restroom, took his wallet, then fled the restaurant.

Thornton was found later that day and taken into custody.