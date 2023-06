CRUM, W.Va. — Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies continue to investigate a crash that killed two people and injured two others.

Deputies confirm the crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. 52, also known as Tolsia Highway near Crum in Wayne County.

They said a vehicle struck a husband and wife as they were pulling out of their driveway onto U.S. 52., killing them in the crash.

Deputies said the two other people involved were taken to the hospital.