Two men in Nicholas County recovering after gunfire exchange, one facing attempted murder

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia State Police have provided an update on a Thursday shooting in Nicholas County centered around a two-year family dispute.

Two men in Nicholas County began shooting back and forth at each other, Paul Vencil “PJ” Morris Jr., 75, of Kesslers Cross Lanes, and James William “Billy” Stone.

According to a news release from State Police, Morris has been charged with attempted murder after he entered a garage on Summersville Lake Road to confront Stone and then shot at him. Stone pulled out his handgun and returned fire.

Stone was shot multiple times and was flown to CAMC General Hospital to receive medical attention.

Investigators said Morris was shot in the left arm. He’s currently being held at Central Regional Jail on a $20,000 cash only bail.

State Police said additional charges may be filed against Morris once Stone is released from the hospital.

The investigation is still on-going.