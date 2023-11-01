Two men face arson charges for October fires

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston authorities made two arrests this week of men tied to recent fires.

Charleston Fire Department Fire Marshals and Charleston Police arrested 35-year-old Preston Redell Rowe-Johnson for a structure fire in Charleston from October 7. He’s been charged with first degree arson and and arson causing bodily injury.

The fire occurred at 1219 Washington St. East. Two people were injured and sent to the hospital for treatment.

Nicolas Gerard Cuisset, 39, has been charged with third degree arson for fire damage at 1205 Washington St. West in Charleston on October 26.

Both men are being held at the South-Central Regional Jail. Rowe-Johnson’s bond is set at $15,000, while Cuisset has a $10,000 bond.