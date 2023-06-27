Two men dead, suspect in custody after shooting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — A suspect is in custody after two men were shot and killed in an early morning shooting in Fayette County.

Montgomery Police Chief Paris Workman said a person was detained Tuesday morning after the shooting, which may have been drug related, in Montgomery.

Just after midnight near the Family Dollar Store along state Route 61, Montgomery Police along with sheriff’s deputies from Fayette County and officers from a number of smaller, surrounding towns responded to the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting came out of an altercation. Drugs were found at the scene.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The Family Dollar is located near the Kanawha-Fayette county line.