Two men dead in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — Two men are dead after an early morning shooting in Fayette County.

The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday near the Family Dollar Store along state Route 61 in Montgomery. Montgomery Police along with sheriff’s deputies from Fayette County and officers from a number of smaller, surrounding towns responded to the scene.

The search is underway for a shooter. Investigators believe the shooting came out of an altercation.

Montgomery Police Chief Paris Workman said the shooting may have been drug related. He told reporters drugs were found at the scene.

The Family Dollar is located near the Kanawha-Fayette county line.