Two men appear for trial Tuesday for alleged vehicle break-ins in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two men connected to multiple vehicle break-ins are scheduled to appear in Kanawha County Circuit Court Tuesday morning.

Braden Burford and Brandon Boucher, both 21, will appear for trail before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers at 9 a.m.

The two, along with Brucey Hancock, 30, of Charleston, are accused of stealing from six vehicles in the Rolling Hills neighborhood earlier this year. Charleston Police said the three men stole more than $2,700 worth of valuables from the vehicles.

All of them are being charged with grand larceny.