Two Kanawha County men arrested for breaking into cell tower

CEDAR GROVE, W.Va. — Two Kanawha County men have been charged with breaking and entering and damage to utility company property after items were reported stolen from cell towers.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department (KCSD) said Charleston Ryan Tucker, 42 of Mammoth and Jeremy Lane Johnson, 44 of Belle, both face those felonies after Sgt. P. J. Lively with his K-9 Arizona arrived on scene near Cedar Grove on Monday.

The pair examined the scene and noticed that several items including copper wiring were missing.

Property Crimes Unit Detectives investigating used the evidence to find surveillance footage of the suspects at an area business, according to the KCSD.

They eventually located Tuckers and Johnson and the two were arrested and arraigned on Tuesday. They are both in the South Central Regional Jail in lieu of bond.

Charles Tucker