Two injured in multi-vehicle crash in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County dispatchers said two vehicles were involved in a crash in South Charleston Tuesday night.

Responding crews said the crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. near the 4000 block of MacCorkle Avenue SW. A vehicle traveling west on MacCorkle Avenue had struck a vehicle that was driving through the intersection. One of the vehicles involved ended up hitting the Wendy’s restaurant nearby.

Crews at the scene of the crash said two people were taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

The South Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded, along with EMS crews.