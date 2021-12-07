Two in custody after Johnson memorial vandalism

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have charged two people with vandalizing a memorial dedicated to the memory slain patrol officer Cassie Johnson.

Police on Tuesday arrested Michael White, 26, and Lyndzie Legg, 22, both of Charleston. They are charged with petit larceny after allegedly vandalizing the Johnson memorial on Garrison Avenue not far from where Johnson was shot while on duty last year.

The arrests were first reported by WCHS-TV.

Charleston Police Chief of Detectives Lt. Hazelett said officers received a tip.

“Members of the Garrison Avenue community had a memorial to our fallen sister Cassie Johnson. They noticed on video surveillance, Mr. White and Ms. Legg took it upon themselves to destroy the memorial and steal the lights,” Hazelett said.

The two were apprehended Tuesday after warrants were issued on Monday. According to Hazelett, evidence shows they stole the lights, but took the bulbs and wreath and threw it across the street. Police believe it was an act of retaliation.

“We just arrested Mr. White last Wednesday in a lengthy investigation we’d been doing. He then got out and we think it was personal and he took it upon himself to destroy the memorial because he was mad at the Charleston Police Department for his arrest,” Hazelett said.

Legg was also implicated in last week’s investigation. Both are now jailed and may face additional charges.

White was also charged with bond revocation and probation violations.

The one-year anniversary of Johnson’s death was marked in a ceremony last week at the city’s other police memorial near downtown Charleston.