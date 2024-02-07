Man in custody after St. Albans double murder

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A Charleston man is in custody charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Kanawha County deputies arrested Markus Deron Guy, 31, Wednesday afternoon just a few hours after the bodies of a juvenile boy and adult woman were found inside a house in St. Albans.

Deputies responded to a house at 35 Sapphire Road at around noon Wednesday after two people had walked into the Charleston Police Department downtown precinct at around 11:30 a.m. and reported two deaths.

The house was unsecured when deputies arrived on the scene. They found the two victims and “multiple aggressive animals” inside.

St. Albans and Nitro animal control officers helped with he removal of the animals.

Kanawha County Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said there was another location that was involved in the investigation.