Two facing charges in Charleston DUI crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two Charleston residents are facing charges in a DUI crash, Charleston Police said.

Charleston Police responded to a single-vehicle motor vehicle crash in the 800 block of Washington Street West on Wednesday night around 9:30.

Shania Elise Compton, 24 of Charleston and a passenger, Dustin Aaron Crouch, 26 of Charleston outside of the vehicle were standing outside of the vehicle upon arrival by police, the CPD said.

Compton was transported to a local hospital where she is in stable condition and Crouch was treated by paramedics at the scene, police said.

The roadway was shut down for an extended period of time while American Electric Power repaired the pole.

Compton was issued a summons for Driving under Influence- Controlled Substance and Crouch was issued a summons for Knowingly Permitting DUI.