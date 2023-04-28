Two ejected from vehicle in Kanawha County rollover crash

PINCH, W.Va. — Rollover crash leaves two with serious injuries in Kanawha County.

Around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Metro 911 dispatchers learned of a crash in which a vehicle rolled over and overturned in a ditch off of Reunion Road in the Pinch area.

Deputies arrived on scene and found a a 29-year-old male and a 39-year-old female, both ejected from the vehicle.

The two were sent to CAMC General Hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies believe another vehicle may of been involved in the incident, described as a a “burnt orange” Ford Ranger pickup truck with a trailer. It was last seen traveling towards Charleston from Reunion Road.

Kanawha County deputies are still investigating the crash and are urging anyone who may have further information about the other vehicle to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.