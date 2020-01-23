Two eastbound lanes close on I-64 bridge in Charleston for emergency work

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two lanes of a busy bridge in Charleston on Interstate-64 have been shutdown Thursday morning due to emergency work.

The West Virginia Division of Highways announced around 9 a.m. Thursday that two eastbound lanes of the Eugene A. Carter Memorial Bridge, carrying I-64 traffic over the Kanawha River in Charleston, are closed as emergency crews repair a hole in the bridge deck.

The DOH said the closure is expected to last up to four hours. Motorists are expected to experience congestion and back-ups.