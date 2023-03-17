Two dead in Nicholas County crash

BIRCH RIVER, W.Va. — State police have released more information in connection with a double fatal motorcycle crash in Nicholas County that happened Thursday afternoon.

According to troopers, a motorcycle being operated by Devon Brantley, 19, of Birch River, was observed by a patrolling trooper going 120 mph on U.S. Route 19 at just before 3 p.m. The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop but Brantley kept going.

Authorities said the pursuit left Route 19 and went onto Youngs Monument Road before returning to Route 19 where the motorcycle struck a log truck.

Troopers said that both Brantley and a juvenile female passenger were ejected from the motorcycle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

State police are continuing their investigation.