Two crashes, two deaths in Kanawha County

HAINES BRANCH, W.Va. — Separate traffic accidents on consecutive days in Kanawha County have claimed a pair of lives, one was a middle school student from Jackson County.

According to authorities, Hailey Harper, 13, of Sandyville, a student at Ripley Middle School, was killed in a wreck on Interstate 77 near the Haines Branch Road exit Wednesday.

Deputies said Harper was ejected from the SUV she was riding in. The driver of the vehicle passed a tractor tractor but appeared to clip it when turning back into the slow lane.

School counselors are assisting students at Ripley Middle School.

An unrelated crash claimed a life Thursday night in Kanawha County. It occurred on U.S. Route 60 in Jefferson.

Deputies said it was a head-on collision at around 7 p.m. Tamika Lee Pugh, 39, of St. Albans, was killed when a vehicle crossed the center line and stroke her vehicle head-on.

Investigations into both wrecks are ongoing,