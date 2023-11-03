Two cookoff fundraising events to get underway this weekend throughout the area

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It would be best to come hungry for two cookoff events getting underway in Nitro and in downtown Charleston this weekend, and be ready to help raise money for some good causes, as well.

The City of Nitro will be host to its annual Wagging Tails and Nitro Ales Chili Cookoff this Saturday, Nov. 4.

This year is the cookoff’s Smoke On the Water edition, and it will not only include samplings of some noted delicious chili from local area entities, but craft beer, vendor booths, and music provided by a local DJ. The event is a fundraiser for HospiceCare, local animal shelters, and Itty Bitty Kitty, a local cat rescue group.

City of Nitro spokesperson Joe Stevens discussing the event on the Dave Allen Show Thursday said it’s one of the larger chili cookoffs around, and it’s set up in a unique way involving the International Chili Society.

“It’s a sanctioned cookoff, meaning the winners in the three categories Homestyle, Chili Verde and also the Traditional Red will be representing the Wagging Tails and Nitro Ales at the World Championships in 2024 in Myrtle Beach,” Stevens said.

He said they have cooks at the World Chili Championship representing the City of Nitro every year.

Cash prizes will also be awarded for the Homestyle, Red and Verde (Green Chili), People’s Choice, Best Booth Decorations, and Best in Kanawha County categories.

Nitro Ales Beerfest will be there featuring West Virginia Craft Brews provided by The Pallet Craft Beer Bar in Scott Depot. Stevens said it will be a good day to be in Nitro.

“It’s a fun time for everybody to enjoy a day out on a Saturday, and it’s also fun we’re raising money for some good causes,” he said.

Hospice will be selling the two-for-a-dollar tickets for cookoff-goers to walk around and sample the various styles of chili.

Stevens said people will be able to vote on their favorite chili with a bag of dog bones. He said they will deposit the bones into the receptacle at each cook’s tent.

Stevens said while the event itself is free, organizers encourage people to purchase what’s being offered at the event to help raise important funds.

“You don’t have to pay to play as it may be, but remember, when you do step up and buy some chili and buy some craft beers to go along with it, you’re giving back to the community and to the worthwhile causes that we’re raising money for,” Stevens said.

The cookoff will get underway Saturday along 2nd Avenue and 21st Street at Living Memorial Park in downtown Nitro between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. The event is open for all cats and dogs.

Another cookoff happening Saturday doesn’t involve chili but a wide assortment of macaroni and cheese instead.

Executive Director of the Childhood Language Center Megan Cutlip also came on The Dave Allen Show Thursday to discuss their annual mac & cheese cookoff at Capitol Market Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

She said it’s their ninth annual mac & cheese cookoff and they have 32 teams competing, which is the most they have ever had.

All of the proceeds from the event go to the Laurance Jones, III Childhood Language Center in Charleston, and Cutlip said it will help them fulfill a crucial goal.

“Our goal for this event is to raise enough money to provide 16 children with free speech therapy for a year,” she said.

Cutlip said the center already provides free speech therapy for about 140 kids a week on a regular basis. She said they work with children facing a variety of different challenges and they come from all across the state.

“We see kids with Autism, Apraxia, or speech delays, all different issues going on, and they come from Pocahontas County, Boone County, Logan, Greenbrier, I mean they come from all over West Virginia,” she said.

She said they also work with kids virtually if it’s too far of a travel distance for them to get there.

Cutlip said she expects about 2,000 people to be at Saturday’s mac & cheese event, as that has been the norm for the last few years.

She said not only area restaurants, but many organizations and other businesses will be competing with their mac & cheese dishes, as well.

“So, my committee, which are members from the community, they really stepped it up,” Cutlip said. “We have The Pitch this year, we have a church, New Horizons Church, a nonprofit, Hope for All, Capital Insurance group, he comes out ever year with his famous recipe.”

She said organizers from Charleston’s Steernwheel Regatta and Regatta Pro Wrestling also will come out contributing their own mac & cheese, as well.

Water will be provided by Dutch Miller Subaru, and beer will also be available for purchase. Live music is expected to be provided at the event, too.

Cutlip said tickets for the event are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. She said people can now purchase tickets by visiting their Facebook page and finding the link to Eventbrite.

While people can also buy tickets at the gate the day of the event, Cutlip said she suggests you arrive early, by 10:30 a.m. at least, as they will be selling fast.