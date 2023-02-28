Two citizens nearby assist deputy with arrest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A sheriff’s deputy struggling to detain a trespasser sees help come in from citizens nearby.

On Monday, Deputy T.A. Casto of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department was called to the GoMart on Greenbrier Street in Charleston for complaints against a man harassing customers and employees of the store.

The man, identified as Steven L. Hughes, 30, of Charleston, was accused of the harassments and told to leave the business. Deputy Casto identified the man walking outside the store when he arrived on the scene and was trying to give him a verbal notice that was being trespassed from the store.

Hughes refused to listen and obey the commands from the deputy, forcing Casto to place him under arrest. Hughes refused to cooperate, making it difficult for Casto to detain him. As Deputy Casto continued to try and gain control of Hughes, two unknown citizens came to his aide, stopping and getting out of their vehicle to help the deputy.

The sheriff’s office said they would like to commend the two citizens who decided to assist Deputy Casto. The department added they appreciate and are grateful for the bravery of the two citizens.

Hughes refused to cooperate with fingerprint processing, and eventually refused to cooperate with Kanawha County Magistrates for his arraignment. Hughes

was ultimately charged with one count of criminal trespass, one count of obstructing an officer, and one count of failure to fingerprint.

He currently is being held at the South Central Regional Jail and will eventually be arraigned and have a bond set.

Those who may have any information regarding this case should contact Deputy T.A. Casto at Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, 304-357-0169 or submit a “tip” at www.kanawhasheriff.us