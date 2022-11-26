Two arrested in connection with Charleston break-in, robbery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two men are jailed after an alleged armed robbery inside a Charleston residence.

Police have charged Mikhail Patterson, 20, and Jaquise Jackson, 18, both of Charleston with first-degree robbery and burglary.

Patterson and Jackson, along with four other people, forced their way inside an apartment at Renaissance Circle on Friday. A woman inside was robbed and pistol-whipped, according to police.

Patterson is being held on $150,000 bail, Jackson on $100,000. Both are at the South Central Regional Jail.

There was no initial word if charges had been filed against the other four people.