Twelve applicants file for open Kanawha County judgeship

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice’s office says a dozen attorneys have made application to replace the retiring Kanawha County Circuit Judge Duke Bloom.

The names from the governor’s office in alphabetical order include:

Stephanie Abraham

Kevin Baker

Harry Clair Bruner, Jr.

Anne Charnock

Nicole Cofer

Jim Douglas

Jennifer Dowdy Gordon

Ashlee Hunter

Matthew Minney

Adam Petry

Zoe Shavers

Brittany Ranson Stonestreet

Stephanie Abraham is an attorney for the state Department of Education and the wife of the governor’s chief of Staff Brian Abraham. Baker is the Charleston city attorney. Charnock is a Charleston attorney and former longtime Charleston Municipal Judge. Jim Douglas is a Kanawha County Family Court judge. Adam Petry is an assistant Kanawha County prosecutor.

The applications will now be considered by the state Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission. Interviews are scheduled for Aug. 22 in Charleston.

Gov. Jim Justice will make the appointment.