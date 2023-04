KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — One person has died and several others are injured following a multi-vehicle crash along the West Virginia Turnpike.

Dispatchers were reported of the wreck just after 4 p.m. Friday. It happened at mile marker 83.5 which is near the southbound toll booth of I-77.

Both north and southbound lanes of the interstate have been closed.

The condition of the others involved in the wreck is currently unknown.