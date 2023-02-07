Turnpike reopens after wreck closed southbound lanes near Sharon

SHARON, W.Va. — All lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike have opened back up, according to the West Virginia Parkways Authority.

Southbound lanes of the Turnpike were closed for several hours after a large truck carrying 40,000 pounds of cold rolled steel crashed Monday afternoon in eastern Kanawha County.

The wreck occurred just south of the Chelyan toll plaza near the Sharon exit at around 3:45 p.m. Authorities were able to open one northbound lane by 4:30 p.m.

All lanes opened back up round 10 p.m.

There were no injuries reported in connection with the crash.